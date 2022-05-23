Doncaster film maker brings digital skills to Commonwealth Games arts project

Film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables is working on a major project celebrating cultural diversity as part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 8:02 pm

The games take place in Birmingham, July 28-August 8.

And a major element of the celebrations will be a new mass participation piece, which will be presented to an audience of 15,000.

The work is based around the concept of carnival and inspired by the 11 Caribbean countries taking part.

Wayne Sables

Multi-award-winner Wayne, from Doncaster, has been brought onto the project as digital consultant and film maker.

A key part of that work will see Wayne filming a series of monologues performed by Caribbean-born actor, author and director Tyrone Huggins.

“This is going to be a truly massive global event and one that I am really excited to be a part of,” said Wayne.

“This project exceeds anything I have done before and I look forwards to being a part of one of the year’s biggest celebrations of both sport and art.”

