Doncaster dinosaur expert's Hollywood movie set for South Yorkshire screening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster dinosaur expert is set to see his Hollywood movie screened in South Yorkshire.

Dr Dean Lomax, who originally hails from Balby, is one of the world’s leading palaeontologists and has been heavily involved in the production of Why Dinosaurs?, a new documentary which has been six years in the making.

The film is the work of father and son first-time filmmakers Tony and James Pinto and was given a Hollywood premiere last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the Yorkshire Natural History Museum will present an extended screening at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield on June 1 from 6pm to 10pm as part of a mini UK tour.

Dinosaur expert Dean Lomax is bringing his Hollywood movie Why Dinosaurs? to South Yorkshire.

Why Dinosaurs? follows dino-obsessed teenager James and his father on a global quest, interviewing over 65 experts from various fields related to dinosaurs, including leading scientists and artists among Jurassic Park fans.

They explore themes from museum displays to blockbuster films, unearthing what fascinates us about these prehistoric creatures.

James, who narrates the film, said: “This movie explores the myriad ways in which people connect with dinosaurs, providing a unique look into the lives and careers of those who study them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this global adventure, the father-son duo track down the director of Jurassic World, see the world’s largest dinosaur toy collection, and dig up real dinosaur bones.

The groundbreaking documentary had its official premiere in Hollywood last November.

Kicking off with a VIP Pre-Event at 4.30 PM at the Yorkshire Natural History Museum, attendees will have a rare opportunity to meet and interact with palaeontology experts including Kallie

Moore, co-host of PBS Eons, Jessica Lippincott of the Wyoming Dinosaurium Project, and acclaimed Yorkshire palaeontologist, author and TV host, Dr. Dean Lomax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Lomax, who is one of the leading experts in the film and an executive producer, was influential in bringing this documentary to Yorkshire and said: “As a proud Yorkshireman, born and bred in Doncaster, I wanted to bring a little bit of Hollywood as close to my hometown as possible. This film is for anybody who played with dinosaurs as a kid, wanted to be a palaeontologist, or loved movies like “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World”.

“It’s a timeless story that will inspire future generations across various scientific disciplines, not just palaeontology, and boost interest in natural history museums for decades to come.”

James Hogg, Director of the Yorkshire Natural History Museum, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “We are honoured to host the amazing team behind Why Dinosaurs? here in Yorkshire, a region rich in fossils and palaeontological history.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring this exceptional film and its creators to an area so steeped in the subjects they explore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the meet and greet, the red carpet reception will begin at 6PM and the extended 90-minute screening will commence at 7:15 PM.

The evening will conclude with an engaging Q&A session, allowing the audience to delve deeper into the making of the documentary and the scientific wonders it explores.

Tickets are available from £17 to £75, with special VIP access options. This event promises to be a thrilling journey into the age of dinosaurs, appealing to enthusiasts of all ages.