Doncaster cult film club unveils new season line-up - including Christmas classic

A Doncaster cult cinema club has unveiled a blockbuster autumn and winter line-up of movies – including a special showing of a Christmas classic in the city’s historic Minster.

In The Mood For Film, which hosts its regular screenings at Doncaster Little Theatre, launched earlier this year – and has now announced details of its forthcoming films.

The season starts on Thursday 25 September with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the 1986 teen comedy film by John Hughes starring Matthew Broderick as a high school slacker who skips school for the day.

That will be followed by a Halloween Special on Wednesday 22 October with The Blair Witch Project.

The 1999 American psychological horror film, one of the most successful independent movies of all time, was described as one of the most terrifying movies ever and tells the story of three students who hike into the Appalachian Mountains to shoot a documentary about a local myth known as the Blair Witch.

In November, Picnic at Hanging Rock will be screened on Thursday 20.

The 1975 Australian film focuses on the disappearance of several schoolgirls and their teacher during a picnic at Hanging Rock, Victoria on Valentine's Day in 1900, and the subsequent effect on the local community.

The second season will close with a special screening from Doncaster Minster on Monday, December 15 with a showing of festive classic It's A Wonderful Life.

The 1946 Frank Capra movie stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams to help others in his community and whose thoughts of suicide on Christmas Eve bring about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody.

Clarence shows George all the lives he touched and what the world would be like if he had not existed.

A spokesperson for In The Mood For Film said: “After a really successful opening run at the first half of this year, we're delighted to be bringing three more cult classics to Doncaster Little Theatre and giving the city the chance to see something that they're unlikely to see in the major cinemas on the big screen, as they should be watched.

"If you've never been to see a film with us before, its a far better experience than what’s normally on offer.

"We want to talk to give you a memorable experience of seeing a film, similar to what you had the first time you visited and to help that we always have a free lobby card for you to take away as a memento of the night.

“Our December screening this year, It’s A Wonderful Life, being held at Doncaster Minster, is such a great opportunity for us to present an amazing Christmas classic at one of Doncaster’s most beautiful venues.

Tickets for the first three screenings are available here https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/

Tickets for the Minster screening: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/doncaster/doncaster-minster-east-lawn/its-a-wonderful-life-from-doncaster-minster/e-lkjkyd

You can also keep in touch with details of all In The Mood For Film screenings at the group’s Facebook page, which can be found HERE