Doncaster cult cinema club to air Blair Witch Project ahead of Halloween

A Doncaster cult cinema club is set to screen one of the most spine-chilling and terrifying movies ever made – just in time for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In The Mood For Film, which hosts its regular screenings at Doncaster Little Theatre and launched earlier this year, will be showing The Blair Witch Project on October 22.

The 1999 American psychological horror film, one of the most successful independent movies of all time, was described as one of the most terrifying movies ever and tells the story of three students who hike into the Appalachian Mountains to shoot a documentary about a local myth known as the Blair Witch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film is part of the club’s autumn schedule which includes Picnic at Hanging Rock on November 20 and a special screening at Doncaster Minster on Monday, December 15 with a showing of festive classic It's A Wonderful Life.

Doncaster cult cinema club In The Mood For Film will be screening The Blair Witch Project.

A spokesperson for In The Mood For Film said: “After a really successful opening run at the first half of this year, we're delighted to be bringing more cult classics to Doncaster Little Theatre and giving the city the chance to see something that they're unlikely to see in the major cinemas on the big screen, as they should be watched.

"If you've never been to see a film with us before, its a far better experience than what’s normally on offer.”

Tickets for the screenings are available here https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Minster screening: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/doncaster/doncaster-minster-east-lawn/its-a-wonderful-life-from-doncaster-minster/e-lkjkyd

You can also keep in touch with details of all In The Mood For Film screenings at the group’s Facebook page.