Doncaster contestants wanted for new series of fugitive TV game show Hunted

Doncaster people are being sought to star in the new series of Channel 4 fugitive game show Hunted.

Series eight of the show is set to film this year, while the sixth celebrity version recently concluded.

Hunted continues to be a gripping, edge-of-your-seat factual thriller, in which civilians and celebrities alike must evade detection and capture to be in with a chance of winning a share of the prize.

The fugitives are tracked by some of the world’s best elite hunters comprising of serving and former police officers, some of the best cyber and OSINT experts in the UK working alongside ex-military and intelligence services personnel.

Fugitives can run, but can they hide undetected, when under intense psychological pressure?

Hunted is currently accepting applications from pairs for its brand new series - if you think you’ve got what it takes to go on the run and become a real-life fugitive and in for a chance to win a share of £100k, you can apply at www.huntedapplications.com.

Applications close May 31 2025. Applicants must be 18+ when applying.

Leon Wilson, CEO of Shine TV and Zeppotron, said: “We’re thrilled to be back into production on two new series of Hunted in 2025 for Channel 4.

"The series was co-developed by our brilliant new Director of Programmes, Matt Bennett, who I’m delighted to say will once again be overseeing the show.

"Viewers are also in for a treat with the celebrity version, with an ace cast of new celeb fugitives raring to go on the run.”

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor Documentaries and Factual Entertainment for C4, added: “It’s great to be returning one of Channel 4’s most popular brands.

"Expect thrills, spills and the latest cutting-edge tech, as once again the fugitives discover just how hard it is to escape the investigative skills of a seasoned team of hunters.”

Both series will be overseen by Matt Bennett, who has been promoted to the newly created Director of Programmes role for Shine TV.

The executive producers are Emma Young and Mark Wildash. The series editor is Guy Simmonds, with Ryan Daly series producing along with Charlotte Smith.

The production executives are Katy Wisloki and Helen Robson. Lisa Douglas is the celebrity talent executive and James Alexander is the senior casting producer.