Doncaster contestants needed as ITV commission game show classic Jeopardy! from Whisper
Hit quiz format Jeopardy! is heading to ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.
Hosted by broadcaster Stephen Fry, the weekday entertainment show will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family quiz show to a brand new audience.
Produced by Whisper North, the 20x 60’ episode series will see contestants play to win, using their best general knowledge to win rounds and a potentially life-changing amount of
money, the longer they stay in the game.
The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players.
The American classic first came to screens in the UK in the 1980s but now, ITV1 and Stephen Fry are set to bring a modern twist to the culturally iconic gameshow.
Stephen Fry said: “In the US, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other.
"Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”
Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment said: “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this
classic gameshow than Stephen.”
Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, said: "I can't think of a more perfect pairing: An iconic American quiz show and the legendary Stephen Fry. It's an absolute thrill to introduce Jeopardy! to a new generation of ITV quiz fans, with its unique twist on the traditional question-and-answer format where viewers can play along at home."