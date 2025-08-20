The documentary film about the life of Doncaster rock star Yungblud hits the silver screen from today, Thursday August 20.

‘Yungblud. Are you ready boy?’ has been described as a film about imagination; allowing humanity and insecurity to shine.and is in cinemas now.

The feature-length documentary was directed by three-time Grammy Award-nominated, Emmy® and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, The Prodigy 'Worlds on Fire’, Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm).

A personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, ‘Yungblud. Are you ready boy?’ is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.

Yungblud celebrated the release with a world premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday, August 12. The event was attended by director Paul Dugdale, artists Joan Armatrading, Nieve Ella, The Molotovs, and Chinchilla, along with Stranger Things star Amybeth McNulty and film producer Gabriel Jagger.

The 27 year-old British star greeted fans in attendance and gave a heartfelt speech before the film began. Standing onstage alongside the film’s producers and Paul Dugdale, he said: “This has been such a crazy journey. When I had this idea, my bucket list director was Paul [Dugdale] because I knew he’d tell the story with truth and authenticity.

“You have to be willing to allow the uncomfortable and the scary to be shown to the world, and I hope you love it. In a world where everything is so ‘TikTokable’ and ‘Instagrammable’, this is a film about imagination; allowing humanity and insecurity to shine. We need more of that in the world if we’re all a bit more real.

“I feel honoured… this film had to be made. People need to see what it takes to make an album of this ambition. The whole point of going to Hansa Studios and this whole album [Idols] was about relinquishing a pedestal, walking amongst giants and seeing if you can do it. It’s also a story of friendship and love."

‘Yungblud. Are you ready boy?’ will now screen in 1,152 cinemas, across 35 countries worldwide.

Tickets are now on sale at Yungblud.film.