Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be arriving at Vue Doncaster on Friday December 1, with multiple screenings showing throughout the month.

With just weeks to go until the world premiere of the film on 30 November, tickets are now on sale at Vue Doncaster - with prices starting from just £14.99 when booked online.

Having started the first leg of her tour in Europe earlier this year, Beyoncé played five sold-out gigs at Tottenham Stadium, London, in May and June.

Those who missed out on tickets – which ranged from £55 to £2,400 for VIP experiences - or fans who want to relive the experience can now catch a piece of the action at Vue Doncaster for a fraction of the price.

See Beyoncé on the silver screen in Doncaster.

A combination of documentary and live footage from the show will give members of the BeyHive a chance to live and breathe the entire journey of the Renaissance World Tour from the best seat in the house.

Tapping into the anticipated Beyoncé mania, Vue Doncaster will be offering limited edition merchandise.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album topped the charts this summer, garnering critical acclaim and saw the mega-star break the record for the most Grammys ever won.

Paul Robinson, General Manager for Vue Doncaster, said: ‘Following on from the success of Taylor Swift’s concert film, which is still screening at Vue, it looks as if the success of Beyoncé’s album and tour are going to be continued with the release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

‘It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since the film’s announcement and we’re thrilled to be welcoming Beyoncé to Vue Doncaster this December for what will no doubt be a must-see for music fans.’