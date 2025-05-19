Channel 5’s hit series ‘Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’ is returning to our screens soon for its eighth series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Programme makers Avalon Factual are currently looking for dog owners in real need of help to the take part in your area.

After seven series following Master Dog trainer Graeme Hall, as he travels the length and breadth of Britain helping desperate dog owner's turnaround their dog's behaviour and transforming their family lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme has a simple moto, any dog, any size, any problem and after visiting over 250 homes helping close to 300 dogs in his hit TV show he should have seen it all.

Casting call for badly behaved dogs for eighth series of popular TV show.

But perhaps not. Maybe your dog has a unique issue that needs addressing or it could be that their unruly behaviour is having an unusual impact on you or your family... Whatever the problem the programme’s producers would love to hear from you.

The programme makers, Avalon Factual, are currently inviting dog owners to apply to take part in the programme to receive Graeme’s help expert advice.

If you feel your dog could benefit from Graeme’s help or you’d just simply like to know more about the show, then please contact the team on [email protected]