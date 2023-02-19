Fancy a walk but no one to go with?

There are two walking groups for those who enjoy a gentle countryside ramble, followed by a convivial pub lunch. Strollers walk between two and five miles, ending where they started at the pub for a spot of eating and chatting. Stretchers walk a bit further, between four and six miles, also returning to the pub. These two welcoming groups enjoy the walk, but also enjoy catching up with friends and getting to know new people.There are other moderately active groups for those who like something more structured. Walking cricket is proving very popular, as are skittles and moving to music, all of these are quite new groups. Crown green bowls, ten pin bowling and Scottish country dancing have been running for some time and all are popular groups.Some people prefer talking about activity rather than doing it - we cater for them too! we have a group who talk about travel, one where people talk about nature and one which talks about gardening.So all levels of activity are catered for!To join U3A, visit the website - type Doncaster U3A into the browser and find us there, waiting to help you become more active, to increase your friendship group and to have a blooming good laugh!