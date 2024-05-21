Families invited to experience imaginative and magical worlds at Vue Doncaster this May half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of animated adventures and magical moments are heading to the big screen this May half-term - offering ample opportunity to spend quality time with the family.

From the mind of writer and director John Krasinski, starring Ryan Reynolds and the voice work of Steve Carell, family comedy IF brings the imaginative world of imaginary friends to life on 17 May at Vue Doncaster.

Following a young girl who discovers she has the power to see everyone’s imaginary friends, IF tells the charming tale of fun and friendship as our hero makes it her mission to reunite these unique and colourful characters with their own children.

Returning to the big screen for their feature animated debut, this May half term sees the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagne-loving indoor cat Garfield back on the big screen for his biggest adventure yet with The Garfield Movie on 24 May. Voiced by The Super Mario Bros. Movie’sChris Pratt, Garfield’s life is turned upside down when the cosy life of couch coasting goes out the window as he’s unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost father, scruffy street-savvy cat Vic. From the comforts of home, Garfield and his canine pal Odie must team up with Vic to pull a hilarious high-stakes heist in the great outdoors, packed with thrills, chills and maybe a quick snack or two.

Family adventure IF

Magic is also in the air at Vue as the wizarding world of Harry Potter flies back on the big screen to mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban.

Fans of the iconic third chapter of the beloved fantasy series have the chance to catch join Harry, Ron, Hermoine and many other enchanting characters at home on the big screen for this gripping, darker tale in the Wizarding World universe.

Vue will also be screening a range of popular releases perfect for half term viewings, including Migration from 17 May and Butterfly Tale from 24 May aspart of the Mini Mornings series, shown every day across the break at 10am.

Paul Robinson, General Manager at Vue Doncaster, said ‘We’ve got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show this half term, offering a perfect way to enjoy quality family time this May.

‘With film screenings from just £4.99, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat during the half term break.

‘Even better, our Vue Mini Mornings at 10am, will continue to show the latest kids’ films at just £2.49 a ticket if purchased online and £3.49 in venue. Parents and children can come along, immerse themselves in great stories and switch off.’