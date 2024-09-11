Don't miss seeing an exhibition of the most beautiful canaries at The Bawtry New Hall

Exhibition of Border Canaries – Saturday, 12th October 2024Open to the Public: 1pm – 3pmVenue: The Bawtry New Hall, Station Road, Bawtry, DN10 6PU

The Doncaster Border Fancy Canary Club (DBFCC) is pleased to announce its 2024 show, a significant event for bird enthusiasts and the local community alike. This year’s exhibition will be held in honour of the late John Balme, a long-standing member and passionate advocate for the Border Fancy Canary. The John Balme Memorial Show will feature the prestigious John Balme Trophy, which will be awarded to the Best in Show by Mrs. Hilda Balme, John's wife.

As one of West Yorkshire's leading clubs in aviculture, the DBFCC continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the welfare and breeding of Border Fancy Canaries. With a rich history and a dedicated membership, the club has become a cornerstone of the regional canary-breeding scene.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s exhibition, we are excited to once again open our doors to the public. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to admire a stunning array of canaries and speak directly with club officials about the joys of keeping and caring for these remarkable birds.

The history of canaries extends far beyond their beauty. In 1895, scientist John Scott Haldane introduced the use of warm-blooded animals in coal mines to detect dangerous gases, and by 1896, canaries became a crucial life-saving tool for miners. Over time, their significance has shifted from utility to being a cherished hobby, especially within local communities.

We warmly invite you to join us at The Bawtry New Hall on Saturday, 12th October 2024. Whether you're an experienced bird enthusiast or simply curious to learn more, this event offers something for everyone.

We look forward to welcoming you to an afternoon filled with beautiful birds, knowledgeable exhibitors, and a celebration of the canary-keeping tradition.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Mason MBE[email protected]

Tel: 07423 401662