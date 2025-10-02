Enjoy a spectacular night of Darts at the Dome!

Doncaster Dome has announced an unmissable night of darts and entertainment taking place this December.

‘Darts at the Dome’ will see four legends of the sport take to the stage at the Dome, managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, on Tuesday 12 December for an evening packed with excitement, drama, and world-class arrows.

The line-up features Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis – two-time World Champion and one of the sport’s most naturally gifted throwers, Steve “The Bronzed Adonis” Beaton – former World Champion and a true fan favourite, Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock – renowned for his spectacular scoring and magical checkouts and Mervyn King – a seasoned star whose consistency and passion always light up the oche. The legends will also play against people from the crowd.

The action-packed format, which will also see the legends play against people from the crowd, promises something for everyone with three different packages to enjoy covering all budgets. This includes a Platinum Meet and Greet where from 4.30pm guests can meet all the players for £125, a VIP Experience which sees exclusive access to the players from 5.30pm for £60 and General Admission tickets where the doors open at 7pm for a thrilling night of darts and tickets from £30.

Simon Whitlock in action – one of the darts players who will be appearing at the Darts at the Dome event in December.

The evening kicks off at 7:30pm with an exclusive Q&A with Adrian Lewis, followed by the pros taking on members of the audience until 9pm. The excitement continues as the four stars battle it out in a special competition format. Fans can also enjoy traditional pie and peas while soaking up the electric atmosphere.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome: “We are super excited for this fabulous night of ‘Darts at the Dome’ which is set to be an unmissable evening you won’t forget! We love hosting a variety of different events to suit all audiences and this is something not just for Darts fans but also for anyone looking for a festive, fun night out!”

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/darts-at-the-dome/