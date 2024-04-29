Empress Building unveils a dazzling line-up of star tributes this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Empress Building is delighted to announce an exhilarating concert series scheduled for May 2024 in the iconic Empress Ballroom. This prestigious venue, known for its stunning Art Deco elegance and historical grandeur, will host an impressive lineup of global music icons and talented tribute acts.

Hosted in the venue's stunning Art Deco ballroom, these events promise an unforgettable experience of music and nostalgia. Tickets are now available and expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss the chance to witness these phenomenal tributes in one of the most iconic settings.

The series will commence with a tribute to George Michael featuring the talented Adrian Michaels on May 3, 2024. This tribute will honour the incredible legacy and hits of George Michael, ensuring an emotional and powerful start to the concert series.

Following this, the Music Masters Ballroom Concert on May 17, 2024, will take audiences back in time with a tribute to the music of the 50s and 60s, promising an evening of nostalgia and timeless classics.

The series will then continue to dazzle with "The Great Pretenders," a celebrated tribute band honouring the legendary rock group Queen on May 18, 2024. Fans are guaranteed a night filled with spectacular music and unforgettable memories, featuring Queen's classic hits and some fresh favourites.

Kelly Marie will embody Cher in a spellbinding performance on May 24, 2024. Renowned for her remarkable vocal resemblance and dynamic presence on stage, Kelly Marie as Cher will deliver a mesmerising show that promises to captivate every attendee.

The grand finale of the month will feature Carrie Ferneyhough, channelling pop sensation Taylor Swift, on May 31, 2024. Carrie's ability to connect deeply with her audience, alongside a setlist combining chart-topping hits and lesser-known gems from Swift’s expansive catalogue, ensures a live show that is not to be missed.

"We are incredibly excited to host these monumental events in our beloved Empress Ballroom. Each concert is a celebration of music and artistry, reflecting the Empress Building's commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to our patrons," says Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building. "These events highlight the cultural significance and the enduring charm of our venue, ensuring every visitor leaves with lasting memories."

Tickets for all concerts are available from the Empress Ticket Office. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as these events are expected to sell out quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the website at www.empressbuilding.co.uk.