Elvis, Pink, and Northern Soul: The Empress Building's April extravaganza brings legends to life

A Month to Remember: April kicks off with the ethereal "Linda's Clairvoyant Mediumship Show," inviting guests to explore the spiritual realm. The nostalgia continues with "ELVIS: Journey to Graceland Concert," a tribute to the king of rock and roll, followed by the electrifying "Pink Concert," celebrating the pop icon's greatest hits. Revive the sparkle of the 70s, 80s, and 90s at the Glitter Ball School Disco, an event celebrating the unforgettable eras of dance and music. The month closes with the "Northern Soul April Ball," a night of soulful dancing and timeless tracks, ensuring there's something for everyone.

A Word from the Visionaries: Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent and Owner of The Empress Building, expresses his excitement: "This April, we're not just hosting events; we're creating unforgettable memories. It's a celebration of music, history, and community that resonates with our audience's hearts."

Jemma Evans, General Manager of The Empress Building, adds, "Our goal is to provide a luxurious yet affordable entertainment experience. Each event is carefully curated to ensure our guests leave with a smile, eager to return."

Empress Building

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary April line-up at the Empress Building. Tickets are selling fast for these must-see events. Secure your spot today and experience the magic that only the Empress Building can deliver. Visit Empress Building's Events Page for more information and to book your tickets.