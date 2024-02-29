Easter wreath making workshop at Cherry Lane Tickhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the huge success of its Christmas wreath making workshop, Cherry Lane is running the special Easter wreath making event on Monday 18th March. Hosted by horticulture experts at Tickhill, the workshop will lead customers through a step-by-step process to create a stunning decorative wreath, complete with vibrant artificial flowers and charming Easter ornaments.

All materials needed to make the wreath will be supplied by Cherry Lane on the day (along with a well-deserved cup of tea!), with customers able to take home their creation afterwards and display it ready for Easter.

Tickets for the wreath making event are already selling fast as there are limited spaces available – see the Cherry Lane website to book. The workshop costs £19.99 per person but customers with a Cherry Lane Reward Card can save £3 off the ticket price. Simply download the Cherry Lane app to sign up for a free Reward Card and save, or pop in-store and pick up a form.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “We’re looking forward to a cracking time with this egg-cellent crafting event at Cherry Lane. This is the first year we’ve run an Easter wreath making workshop but tickets are already proving very popular. Based on the amazing creativity we see at our Christmas crafting events, we know there are going to be some fantastic wreaths going home to adorn customers’ homes for Easter.”

Cherry Lane Tickhill is located at Bawtry Road, Tickhill, Doncaster DN11 9EX. Free parking is available.