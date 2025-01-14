Doncaster’s PE conference set to make a triumphant return in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s eagerly awaited PE Conference is set to make a grand return on Thursday March 20 at The Hub. This inspiring event invites educators and school leaders to a transformative day focused on leveraging pupil voice to foster more active and engaging learning environments.

A Day of Insight, Innovation, and Interaction

This year’s conference boasts a dynamic line-up of renowned keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. Participants will gain invaluable insights into physical education and student well-being, leaving equipped with practical strategies to revitalise their teaching approaches.

Keynote Speaker Spotlight: Dean Coomer

2024 conference workshop.

Introducing Dean Coomer of Chimp Management, a Psychological Skills Mentor with an impressive background in elite sports, leadership coaching, and military service. Dean’s expertise, which includes preparing the GB Taekwondo squad for Paris 2024 and working with high-performing professionals, promises to deliver compelling, actionable strategies to empower educators in fostering resilience, leadership, and active participation among students.

Tailored Workshops for Every Educator

The carefully curated workshops will address the diverse challenges faced by physical education teachers and education professionals. With a focus on innovative teaching strategies, inclusive practices, and real-world applications, these sessions will provide participants with actionable insights to enhance their teaching effectiveness and elevate students’ physical education experiences.

Exclusive Benefits for Active Fusion Partners

Members of the Active Fusion Gold School Partnership can enjoy two free places – one for a staff member and one for the Head. Silver partners can take advantage of one free place, making it easier than ever to engage with this transformative event.

New for 2025: Head and Governor Track

This year introduces a special track for Heads and Governors, enabling school leadership teams to align their strategies and drive collective success. Additionally, non-partner schools can benefit from a free place for a Headteacher when attending with a Governor, encouraging broader participation and collaboration.

A Grateful Acknowledgement

Active Fusion would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the headline sponsors of this event, Mind Wellbeing CIC and Doncaster Council, alongside DN Colleges Group and Yorkshire Sport Foundation for their invaluable support in making this event possible.

Secure Your Spot Today!

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an educational revolution. For more information and to secure your tickets, visit: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/conference-2025/.

Join us at Doncaster’s PE Conference 2025 and take a decisive step towards creating more active, student-led schools. Together, let’s build healthier, thriving communities.