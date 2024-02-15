News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster’s Classic Car & Bike Show, returns this July

Doncaster’s premier Classic Car & Bike Show makes a return in 2024, it is one of the largest events of its kind in the north of England, on Saturday 6th July 2024 at its great venue the ECO Power Stadium, Doncaster, DN4 5JW.
By Philip KnightContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We generally have around 600 exhibiting vehicles and circa 3,000 plus members of public visitors during the day, there will be a huge range of vehicles on display, stalls to browse through, food and drink to consume as well as entertainment for the children. A real family day out with something to keep everyone happy. Extensive free public parking is available.

It’s great showcase event for Doncaster with local traders and groups exhibiting in our traders area. We are working closely with Club Doncaster and Doncaster Council as they are providing the grassed show ground arena around the ECO Power Stadium and surrounding car parks for visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is run by Rotary Club of Doncaster St George's, all monies raised after expenditure is distributed through its Charitable Trust to local Charities & Groups and other charitable endeavours so not only will people have a great day out they will be helping raise money for worthy causes.

Most Popular
Our show groundOur show ground
Our show ground

We are also seeking show sponsors so any businesses/groups that would like to sponsor us please contact [email protected]

Further information can be found on our website https://doncasterclassiccarshow.org

We also have a specific Facebook page - https://bit.ly/DCCBShow

Related topics:DoncasterEnglandDoncaster CouncilFacebookRotary Club