Doncaster’s Classic Car & Bike Show, returns this July

We generally have around 600 exhibiting vehicles and circa 3,000 plus members of public visitors during the day, there will be a huge range of vehicles on display, stalls to browse through, food and drink to consume as well as entertainment for the children. A real family day out with something to keep everyone happy. Extensive free public parking is available.

It’s great showcase event for Doncaster with local traders and groups exhibiting in our traders area. We are working closely with Club Doncaster and Doncaster Council as they are providing the grassed show ground arena around the ECO Power Stadium and surrounding car parks for visitors.

The event is run by Rotary Club of Doncaster St George's, all monies raised after expenditure is distributed through its Charitable Trust to local Charities & Groups and other charitable endeavours so not only will people have a great day out they will be helping raise money for worthy causes.

We are also seeking show sponsors so any businesses/groups that would like to sponsor us please contact [email protected]

Further information can be found on our website https://doncasterclassiccarshow.org