Doncaster Ramblers – Wombwell to Worsbrough and back again Tuesday 25 Feb

Thirty one members including Glynn from Leicester Ramblers, Vicky who occasionally walks with us, Julie of Doncaster Ramblers who walks on Thursday with our group but decided to join us for her first Tuesday walk, and Yvone from Doncaster, via Hong Kong, who joined us for her first Doncaster Ramblers walk, met at a car park just of the Trans Pennine Trail in Wombwell.

Leaving the car park a short road walk brough us to the Dove Valley Way/Trans Pennine Trial (TPT) which we followed for about 2 km when we joined the Barnsley Boundary Walk which follows the towpath of an abandoned canal.

Leaving the canal behind us our route took us past Hillies Golf course and under the Dearne Valley Way to the outskirts of Hemingfield. Walking on bridges over the railway and the Derane Valley Way a short walk through Wombwell Wood brought us to the B6096 and a section of road walking.

Footpaths through field brought us to Blacker Hill then it was downhill on footpaths through areas of reclaimed coal spoil tips which eventually brought us to the busy A61 at Worsbrough which was crossed carefully.

Coffee break by the lake

A short walk brought us to Worsbrough Reservoir and Mill, for historical details see below, and our late lunch stop with a café and toilets available. Refreshed we walked across the reservoir dam and rejoined the TPT heading eastwards in the direction of our start point picking up those who had taken of fluids at the Ship Inn during their lunch stop.

Leaving the TPT where the current active railway line crosses the TPT on a viaduct it was uphill onto footpaths through fields which took us to the outskirts of Wombwell and back onto the Dove Valley Way/TPT which took us to our start point. During the walk the weather was mixed rapidly changing from sunshine and warm to cloudy and cool but the day was dry and the underfoot conditions not too bad.

Thanks to Angela for back marking and to everybody who came on this 11 mile walk. Stephen J Tomlinson

Historical information Wosbrough Mill and Reservoir. The first record of a mill at Worsbrough was in the Domesday book of 1086, although the exact location of the mill along the River Dove is unknown.

One of our stallwart walk leaders

The oldest part of the mill standing today dates from about 1625 and forms the two storey stone building known as the Old Mill, which houses the waterwheel. Before the Mill House was built in the mid 18th century the miller and his family would have lived in the mill itself.

There are large fireplaces on both the ground and first floors and the lintel over the fireplace on the first floor is inscribed with several dates and initials of the millers. The Old Mill was probably modernised in the early 1820’s to improve its output, and in the 1840’s the New Mill was built next door. The machinery in the New Mill was powered by a steam engine and a third floor, where grain could be stored in bulk, was added.

Trade for corn and flour began to drop off towards the end of the 19th century as cheap imported wheat came in from abroad. By the early 20th century Worsbrough’s New Mill became disused and the steam engine was scrapped. The old water mill continued to grind corn and oats for the local farmers to feed their animals well into the 1960’s. In 1972 West Riding County Council began to restore the mill as a working museum.

The steam engine had been scrapped in 1922 so a rare 1911 Hornsby hot-bulb oil engine, formerly from Sykehouse Windmill was rebuilt in the engine room. The museum opened to the general public in 1976. It is now owned and operated by Barnsley Council.

On the Trans Pennine Trail

Wosbrough Reservoir was built to supply water to the Worsbrough branch of the Dearne and Dove Canal and it was completed in 1804. It was enlarged in 1826, when the depth was increased by about 1.5 metres. Two new spillways were installed in 1984 to comply with the Reservoirs Safety Act.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.