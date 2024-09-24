Doncaster Ramblers – Whitby Coach Trip Short Walk Saturday 21 September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The short walk was about 4 miles from High Hawsker to the swing bridge across Whitby harbour. Eleven of us did it. It was mostly on the Cinder Tracks that run all the way from Scarborough to Whitby. We got onto them about 200 yards out of the village. Nice and flat and easy to walk on,

The Cinder Tracks follow an old railway route and are dead straight all the way. The weather had brightened a little from earlier but was still dull and overcast so we didn't dawdle or take any refreshment stops but we did pause occasionally to enjoy the good views across the adjoining countryside and off the viaduct in particular. The tracks end at the top of Whitby town and it was here that we dropped down the steps and then through picturesque Pannet Park before joining the hustle and bustle of Whitby's seaside throng. At the harbour we all went our own ways. A well earned coffee, beer, ice cream or whatever took our fancies. The fish and chips came later . Thanks to everyone who completed this walk and helped make it good fun. Charlie P

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

No fog in sight

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.