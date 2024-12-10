Doncaster Ramblers walk through Whitwell Wood, Shireoaks and Thorpe Salvin

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 14:08 BST
It was still and there was just a little drizzle in the air as seven gathered in the layby at Whitwell Wood, but we doubted our sanity as Storm Darragh was forecast to arrive soon.

We set off through the shelter of the wood and soon headed along one of the spokes of the wheel that the tracks through the wood form.

Most Popular

In the centre of the wood we took another spoke. Back out of the wood, we headed past Netherthorpe airfield (where the planes were securely fixed to the ground) to Shireoaks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We joined the Chesterfield Canal and sheltered under one of its bridges to have elevenses. We followed the canal to Thorpe Salvin where we headed to The Parish Oven pub.

Along the Chesterfield Canalplaceholder image
Along the Chesterfield Canal

Perhaps because we'd been walking quickly to miss the worst of the storm, we arrived before the pub was open, but by the time those of us who hadn't eaten all their food at elevenses had eaten our lunch, it was open.

After enjoying our drinks and admiring the Christmas decorations in the pub, we set off with the strengthening wind at our backs.

Back in the wood, its shelter was welcome. We followed the rim of the wheel back to our cars. The wind was quite strong now, but we felt lucky to have walked without suffering badly from the storm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Ramblers in a huddleplaceholder image
Ramblers in a huddle

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Related topics:Doncaster RamblersStorm DarraghTwitter
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice