Doncaster Ramblers walk back to happiness in latest outing

Five of us, one of whom was walking with us for the first time, gathered outside the Tourist Information Centre in Castleton. Despite the earlier start car parking proved difficult as the walk clashed with a long distance running race.

As we entered Cave Dale we passed through the seaward edge of a former coral reef formed when Britain occupied a position nearer the equator. Following the recent wet weather water was flowing down as soon as we entered the dale.

Elevenses were taken at the Mam Nik picnic site. Exiting via the top of the picnic site meant that we were already a third of the way up Mam Tor, making our climb to the triangulation pillar a little easier. Here we stopped to admire the location of the former tropical sea, now occupied by the villages of Castleton and Hope.

Our walk along the ridge, which separates the Dark Peak to the north and the White Peak to the south, gave us spectacular views over both the Edale and Hope valleys.

It also gave us a view of the face of Mam Tor (the largest landslide in the UK) and the former road to Manchester whose repair has been abandoned due to the land beneath slowly moving downslope.

Walking along the ridge we passed Hollins Cross before climbing Back Tor and then Lose Hill, where lunch was taken. We then descended down the grassy but muddy slopes of Lose Hill. In order to avoid the muddy and wet conditions next to the Peakshole stream near Hope our return to Castleton was by paths to the north of the Youth Hostel.

We were blessed with light winds, sunny weather, spectacular scenery and good company.

Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Two Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Our Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up. Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for the latest information, including future activities. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.