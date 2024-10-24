Doncaster Ramblers Tuesday 22 October 2024 – Bardsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twenty two of us plus two dogs met to undertake the walk . We would start in Bardsey and visit Thorner and Scarcroft villages on a 10 mile loop in what is a fairly affluent area either side of the A58 road between Leeds and Wetherby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty two of us plus two dogs met to undertake the walk .

We would start in Bardsey and visit Thorner and Scarcroft villages on a 10 mile loop in what is a fairly affluent area either side of the A58 road between Leeds and Wetherby. T

he weather was great for a late day in October and so after Pete had briefed us about roads to cross and the risk of low flying golf balls from Scarcroft Golf Club we set off in good spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where would we be without our walk leaders

We were looking forward to a nice dry walk in a lovely area with a pub stop at lunchtime.

What could be better.

And so it proved to be. The rain of previous days had left some of the early tracks a bit muddy in places but generally the terrain was good.

The walk rolled and flowed across fields, down lanes and through areas of mixed woodland with the occasional stream to cross via picturesque bridges and fords.

The countryside was green and lush and the trees were looking resplendent in their autumn colours.

The views were super in all directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elevenses were al fresco at a point where three paths met and then lunch was on the village green in Thorner where there were plenty of tables and benches at which to enjoy our sandwiches before heading to the adjacent Mexborough Arms to wash them down.

As always the company was excellent and there was a lot of laughter all the way round as good natured banter was exchanged between friends.

Thanks to Pete for leading, to Julie for back-marking and Steve for the photography.

Bardsey is mentioned in The Domesday Book as Berdsei.

Part of its name refers to the fact that it stands on a small hill. It once hosted a railway station that was closed in the Beeching cuts of 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorner also appears in The Domesday Book as Torneure meaning Thorn Bank. It also used to have a railway station; also closed in the Beeching cuts.

Scarcroft was once renown for have the most expensive street of houses in Leeds.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.