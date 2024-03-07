Doncaster Ramblers take on Thurnscoe, Hooton Pagnell, Frickley and Clayton Circular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday 5th Mar 2024, twenty-four members met at Phoenix Park, which is the reinstated waste tip of Hickleton Colliery.

Hickleton Main Colliery was a coal mine in Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire, England from 1892 to 1988. In 1933 it employed 2,560 people underground and 500 on the surface. The coal mine's union lodge was the 400th recipient of the Order of Industrial Heroism.

On 9 February 1944, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited the colliery and thanked the miners for their war effort during World War II. In 2006 a black granite memorial was erected in Thurnscoe cemetery bearing the names of the 161 miners who died at the pit over the years.

A quick stop for a group photo at the sculpture commemorating the coal mining past it was onwards to the high point with views of the surrounding area.

It was then on to Watchley Crag and coffee break in the woods which have reclaimed the old quarry.

Once refreshed, our next target was the pretty village of Hooton Pagnell then to Hooton Pagnell Wood and the outskirts of Frickley.

Following the south side of the reinstated waste tip of the Frickley and South Emsall Colliery, another good example of repairing our industrial damage, we reached our lunch stop under a railway bridge where we were serenaded by the occasional passing train.

Reenergised we tackled the mud and water by Howell Beck made worse by recent excavation works.

Thankfully, it was then back on dry land and uphill to the lovely village of Clayton then across relatively dry fields to the outskirts of Thurnscoe.

After crossing the railway, it was back into the mud, finally reaching Thurnscoe railway station a short walk brought us back to our start point.

Thanks to Neil and Tony for back marking. Stephen J Tomlinson.

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.