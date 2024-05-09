Doncaster Ramblers: Studley Royal and Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Its not often we venture this far north of home, but what a treat, and it stayed sunny all day!I recommend anyone looking for good day out to pay a visit to Studley Royal and Ripon.

Tuesday 7 May, what a lovely walk this was. We were in a splendid part of North Yorkshire and the weather was summery for the first time this year. Everywhere was green and lush but the paths underfoot were dry for a change. Studley Royal was at its best and Ripon was looking good.

Twenty of us including Samantha from Harrogate Ramblers met in the free car park adjacent to the Fountains Abbey Visitors Centre. After the briefing we set off on a path alongside the centre that took us firstly past an obelisk and then almost immediately past St Mary's Church. The 80 metre high obelisk was built as an 'eyecatcher' at the end of a formal avenue of trees. But when the church was built in the mid 1800's it completely obscured the view! St Mary's was apparently built as a memorial to one Frederick Grantham Vyner who was killed in Greece when Greek soldiers tried to rescue a group of tourists who had been captured by Greek bandits.

From the church it was down through the deer park (with its many deer in on show) for our coffee break. Then through some shady woodland and alongside the river (where someone had inconveniently erected a fence that had to be circumvented) into Ripon.

Lunch was taken in the large sunny square to the accompaniment of a busking trumpeter who serenaded us in the style of Eddie Calvert. We spent an hour or so in Ripon with some frequenting the local Wetherspoons whilst others just rested or browsed the shops. Then our guest Samantha took over as leader for a while to use her local knowledge to take us to the Spa Gardens where believe it not we saw a knitted tank. A full size Churchill AVRE no less. All part of the local commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of D Day that included knitted soldiers in sentry boxes and paratroopers etc.

On leaving Ripon we retraced some of our steps along the river before entering the Valley of The Seven Bridges that winds and climbs steadily back up towards the Visitors Centre. This section is a lovely walk in its own right with small stone bridges crossing a stream at various points before reaching a large lake at the top. There are even a set of well placed public toilets about half way home.

Thanks to Gareth for arranging the walk. Samantha for her company and local knowledge. Steve for the photos and Bob for back marking I recommend anyone looking for good day out to pay a visit to Studley Royal and Ripon. Charley Pratt

