The area later became popular with King John. (The remains of one of his hunting lodges can still be seen at Kings Clipstone.)

Around 1700 large parts of Sherwood Forest were sold into private ownership and the estates of Thoresby, Clumber, Rufford Abbey, Welbeck Abbey and Worksop manor were created.

Twenty nine of us began our walk at The Visitors Centre just on the north side of the village. Steve briefed us and off we went. It was dry but still a bit chilly . The paths in the forest are good so we were able to set a good pace. Our first stop and 'photo op' was at The Major Oak . Our second was for a elevenses at a spot where four paths met.

Under the iconic Great Oak.

The lunch stop was to be at The Dog and Duck at KIngs Clipstone where the aforementioned hunting lodge ruins are located but not very visible. What actually dominates the landscape and the view from the pub garden are the old headstocks of the now redundant Clipstone Colliery in the nearby village.

Just before we got to the pub however we came upon the fascinating Archway House ( see photos ). Built by the Duke of Portland it was originally intended to be the first of twenty similar lodges on the Welbeck Estate but none of the rest ever materialised. Niches on the front of the building contain statues of Robin Hood, Little John and Maid Marian. The ones on the back contain King Richard, Friar Tuck and Allan A Dale. Four hares , the emblem of the Portland family, decorate the side panels. After leaving the pub we returned to Edwinstowe on a path that took us alongside the River Maun.

As such the landscape and views changed . In the morning it had been trees in all directions and a wooded canopy over us. We now had open fields and the sky above. The last leg was up through Edwinstowe's ,main street with its variety of cafes and shops. Fortunately the light rain that had threatened for some of the time held off and we got back to the cars still dry. Thanks to Janette ( unfortunately absent on the day ) for planning a lovely interesting walk and Steve for leading and taking the photos at the same time. But as usual thanks to everyone who came and walked and talked and made the day very enjoyable as ever. With acknowledgements to Wikipedia . Charlie Pratt

Walkers enjoying a well earned rest