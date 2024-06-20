Doncaster Ramblers - Sheffield and Derbyshire Eastern Edge and Moorland
After the usual briefing, which warned about the possible very muddy conditions which proved unfounded, the ground has definitely dried out since the pre-walk two months ago, we were off down the wooded valley of Millthorpe Brook. After 1.5 miles we left the valley and started the first steep climb of the day north towards Lydgate.
At the top of the hill a well-earned coffee break was taken overlooking the lovely hayfields with wildflowers which we had just walked through. Refreshed we carefully crossed the B6054 and continued downhill in a northerly direction through fields and woodland, with a Heron and Buzzards in the sky, to Totley on the southwest edge of Sheffield.
Crossing the A621 and negotiating the granite cobblestone covered footpath we arrived at the Cricket Inn, Totley Bents, aptly named as the cricket pitch backs onto the pub. Lunch sat on the grass in the cricket ground was followed by liquid refreshment then the start of the steepest climb of the day up a stoney track to the top of Bole Hill.
The majority of the group left the track and walked uphill to the cairn at the top of Bole Hill and were rewarded with great views over Sheffield, a few took the slightly easier option of following the track still uphill though. Reunited, a short uphill section brought us to the flat moorland of Brown Edge and Flask Edge which eventually brought us to the B6054.
Another careful road crossing and we were onto the wet peatland of Big Moor, passing an abandoned reservoir, and then into the valley of Bar Brook. Another road crossing then it was onto Ramsley Moor and across the earth dam of the abandoned Ramsley reservoir which has been breached, then a short road walk brought us back to our start point at Shilito Wood.
A nice walk with a good variety of scenery and landscapes and great views in an area not normally walked by Doncaster Ramblers. Thanks to Neil, Angela and Charlie for backmarking. Stephen J Tomlinson.
