Doncaster Ramblers - Sheffield and Derbyshire Eastern Edge and Moorland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-six members met at the National Trust Shilito Wood car park on a good day for walking, no rain, a bit of sunshine, some blue sky and a cooling breeze.

After the usual briefing, which warned about the possible very muddy conditions which proved unfounded, the ground has definitely dried out since the pre-walk two months ago, we were off down the wooded valley of Millthorpe Brook. After 1.5 miles we left the valley and started the first steep climb of the day north towards Lydgate.

At the top of the hill a well-earned coffee break was taken overlooking the lovely hayfields with wildflowers which we had just walked through. Refreshed we carefully crossed the B6054 and continued downhill in a northerly direction through fields and woodland, with a Heron and Buzzards in the sky, to Totley on the southwest edge of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crossing the A621 and negotiating the granite cobblestone covered footpath we arrived at the Cricket Inn, Totley Bents, aptly named as the cricket pitch backs onto the pub. Lunch sat on the grass in the cricket ground was followed by liquid refreshment then the start of the steepest climb of the day up a stoney track to the top of Bole Hill.

Yes I'm sure we're on the right rout

The majority of the group left the track and walked uphill to the cairn at the top of Bole Hill and were rewarded with great views over Sheffield, a few took the slightly easier option of following the track still uphill though. Reunited, a short uphill section brought us to the flat moorland of Brown Edge and Flask Edge which eventually brought us to the B6054.

Another careful road crossing and we were onto the wet peatland of Big Moor, passing an abandoned reservoir, and then into the valley of Bar Brook. Another road crossing then it was onto Ramsley Moor and across the earth dam of the abandoned Ramsley reservoir which has been breached, then a short road walk brought us back to our start point at Shilito Wood.

A nice walk with a good variety of scenery and landscapes and great views in an area not normally walked by Doncaster Ramblers. Thanks to Neil, Angela and Charlie for backmarking. Stephen J Tomlinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking