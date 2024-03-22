Doncaster Ramblers: Sandall Beat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday 21st March, twenty-two walkers set off from Sandall beat on a dull day Unfortunately we had to park at side of racecourse due to police activity in the car park. We proceeded over the footbridge to enter what was originally Armthorpe pit tip now, wooded and grassed with numerous footpaths.

We proceed into Armthorpe and down Mere Lane to eventually pick up field paths and then on to a children play area which had seats but we resisted the chance for a swing and continued to Shaw Wood

Eventually we came to a small pond which we were told was the pool were Excalibur was throne surprisingly no one believed the story.

Keep moving to keep warm

We then took a footpath which passed a travellers camp site. The path was strewn with all kinds of rubbish, which will reported to DMBC.

Last bit of walk we passed some lovely horses and then back in to Sandall beat and back to our cars a good days was enjoyed by all.

Tony L

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.