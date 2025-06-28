Doncaster Ramblers – Roche Abbey and the Two Hootons Thursday, 26th June 2025

After a bumpy ride down to the Roche Abbey car park twenty-two humans and two dogs - Alfie, a regular and Jess, a newcomer - set off in a northerly direction through the woods. We walked alongside Maltby Dyke until it passed through a short tunnel under the South Yorkshire Joint Railway line. This line was built in 1909 to service the eight South Yorkshire collieries. We climbed beside the embankment and under the line into open countryside. The landscape was undulating as we headed towards Hooton Levitt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were close to Maltby, which we could hear but not see through the wooded valley. Hooton Levitt (or Levett) derives from the de Livet family, an ancient Norman family that gained control of the manor in the 12th century after marriage with the granddaughter of Richard FitzTurgis (later 'de Wickersley’), lord of the manors of Hooton and Wickersley and co-founder of nearby Roche Abbey.

Samuel Lewis describes Hooton Levett in his 1848 A Topographical Dictionary of England as "a township, in the parish of Maltby, containing 76 inhabitants. It derives the affix to its name from the family of Levett, who held lands here, up to about the time of Henry V. The township comprises by computation 470 acres; the soil is favourable, and the scenery pleasing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We left Hooton Levett on Carr Lane onto a difficult-to-find footpath which we followed through to Carr, with views to the north over Hellaby and the countryside beyond. We turned right as we reached Carr, then followed the round around to the left onto Ramper Road before turning left and taking a gate through some horse paddocks. We then started a slight climb towards a wood, where a great refreshment spot awaited us.

Through fields of wheat or barley

Unfortunately, this spot was already occupied by another large group of walkers. Nevertheless we made the best of it before moving on through the wood, leaving it in the south-east corner through a gate into open undulating countryside once again.

We walked down towards Thurcroft Hall which, along with the surrounding Estate are referred to as early as the 15th Century when they were in the possession of the Mirfin/Mirfield family. In 1664, Robert Mirfield died childless and through marriage the estate passed into the Beckwith family who held property at Aldborough and Ripon.

Reaching the valley bottom we turned left into the linear hamlet of Brookhouse, built alongside the dyke, into which Alfie and Jess had a paddle and a drink. Brookhouse Farm and Pear Tree Farm date back to the 17th century, with the next major development occuring with the building of the largest viaduct on the South Yorkshire Joint Railway at the end of the hamlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line goes to the iPort at Rossington, although all traffic to the iPort - from Immingham, Teeside, Southampton, Felixstowe, etc - reaches Rossington from the north. However the line to the south is fully maintained, to handle the occasional shunting and to provide an emergency alternative route.

Roche Abbey

After passing through Brookhouse we turned left onto an easy-to-miss footpath which took us alongside the railway line for a short while and then across a road in Slade Hooton. The word Hooton is thought to derive from the old English for 'farmstead and spur of land'; other explanations are thought to be from the Saxon word 'Hoo' meaning high town or spur and 'Slade' from the Norse 'Slaed' meaning valley.

Slade Hooton has a ‘Medieval settlement and moated site’ within it which are scheduled monuments. ‘ Hotone’ manor or Slade Hooton is mentioned in the doomsday book of 1086 and documented as part of the manor of Laughton-en-le-Morthen & Throapam which was held by Roger de Busli, a Norman baron who was tenant-in chief of 45 other Yorkshire Manors.

The path continued alongside the railway until the line curved north and we curved east across a huge field of barley down towards King's Wood and our return to Roche Abbey, which we reached at just after 1.00. Thanks to Rob for back-marking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Hidden among the greenery

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.