Doncaster Ramblers Press – A Walk Around Cyningesburh Parks (aka Norman's Birthday Walk)

Tuesday 7 January 2025 25 of us ( including Adele who had joined Ramblers two days previously and whose first long walk this was) met in the car park of the social club just around the corner from the walk leaders house in Conisbrough. It was nice and bright but there was still a lot of frozen snow and ice on the ground and it was cold. These turned out to be the conditions for the whole of the walk. All the way round we crunched on what was left of the snow that had fallen a couple of days previously.

Norman gave us our briefing and also some local historical information before we set off. In return we all wished him a very happy birthday. Then it was off into the frozen wastelands around Conisbrough. North West towards Old Denaby and then south to Hooton Roberts where the staff of The Earl of Strafford allowed us to use their outside tables for our coffee stop and Norman provided cake and cheese ( as has become the custom on his birthday walks ) to sustain us against the cold.

From Hooton Roberts it was South East to Micklebring and our lunch break at The Grazing Hart where again the nice staff let us eat inside in the warm whilst taking on some liquid refreshment. After Micklebring we retraced our steps back under the motorway before taking a direct northerly route back to Conisbrough.

I think it is fair to say the conditions underfoot made it tough going all the way. In some parts it was hard to get a decent grip and where there had been a slight thaw it was squelchy with mud. But the snow did lend a certain something to the views and the surrounding countryside. Where usually there would be green fields today it was a complete white- out ( see the photos ).

Norman's birth cake

In some ways it was an enjoyable change. As usual Doncaster Ramblers embraced the prevailing conditions and had a good time. Thanks to Norman for planning and leading. Phil for back-marking. And Steve for the photos. CP

Cyningesburh is the Old English name for Conisbrough and means 'king's fortified place' or 'king's stronghold'. It was once described as one of the most important places in Anglo Saxon and Viking South Yorkshire. The castle was the inspiration for Coningsburgh Castle in Sir Walter Scott's novel Ivanhoe.

The Earl of Strafford (1593 - 1641) after whom the pub in Hooton Roberts is named was chief adviser to Charles1. He was however impeached by The Long Parliament and beheaded. A rumour has it that he and his wife and daughter were the three skeletons found in Hooton Roberts St John's church when work was being done there in 1895.

A winter wonder

