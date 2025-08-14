Doncaster Ramblers – Market Rasen Tuesday 12th August 2025

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Seventeen ramblers began their walk in Market Rasen, a small historical market town on the western edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds. A market has operated here since 1219, and the name ‘Market Rasen’ comes from ‘East Rasen’. The River Rase flows through the town, and local landmarks include a historic market square, Victorian and Georgian buildings, and the county’s only racecourse.

From the town centre, the route headed north following the railway line which links Lincoln with Grimsby.

Most Popular

After 3 miles the walk turned south east and joined the Viking Way. This long-distance footpath stretches approximately 147 miles through Lincolnshire. The path led through Walesby, where the ‘Ramblers Church’ (All Saints) stands. Inside there is a fantastic stained glass window celebrating walkers and cyclists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The walkers passed a herd of deer and then some Lincoln Longwool sheep. This sheep, now a rare breed, once dominated the landscape of eastern England and was responsible for much of the country’s wealth.

Ramblers waiting to set offplaceholder image
Ramblers waiting to set off

Continuing along the Viking Way the walkers reached Tealby, a picturesque village known for its historic village hall and a thatched pub, the oldest in Lincolnshire. From there, the route went southwest back to Market Rasen.

Although the weather was hot (28°C) and humid a gentle breeze and cloud cover made the walk possible.

Many thanks to George for leading this walk.

AMG

Traditional Cottagesplaceholder image
Traditional Cottages

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Related topics:Doncaster RamblersMarket RasenTwitterCity Council
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice