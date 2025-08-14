Doncaster Ramblers – Market Rasen Tuesday 12th August 2025

Seventeen ramblers began their walk in Market Rasen, a small historical market town on the western edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds. A market has operated here since 1219, and the name ‘Market Rasen’ comes from ‘East Rasen’. The River Rase flows through the town, and local landmarks include a historic market square, Victorian and Georgian buildings, and the county’s only racecourse.

From the town centre, the route headed north following the railway line which links Lincoln with Grimsby.

After 3 miles the walk turned south east and joined the Viking Way. This long-distance footpath stretches approximately 147 miles through Lincolnshire. The path led through Walesby, where the ‘Ramblers Church’ (All Saints) stands. Inside there is a fantastic stained glass window celebrating walkers and cyclists.

The walkers passed a herd of deer and then some Lincoln Longwool sheep. This sheep, now a rare breed, once dominated the landscape of eastern England and was responsible for much of the country’s wealth.

Continuing along the Viking Way the walkers reached Tealby, a picturesque village known for its historic village hall and a thatched pub, the oldest in Lincolnshire. From there, the route went southwest back to Market Rasen.

Although the weather was hot (28°C) and humid a gentle breeze and cloud cover made the walk possible.

Many thanks to George for leading this walk.

