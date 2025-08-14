Doncaster Ramblers – Market Rasen Tuesday 12th August 2025
From the town centre, the route headed north following the railway line which links Lincoln with Grimsby.
After 3 miles the walk turned south east and joined the Viking Way. This long-distance footpath stretches approximately 147 miles through Lincolnshire. The path led through Walesby, where the ‘Ramblers Church’ (All Saints) stands. Inside there is a fantastic stained glass window celebrating walkers and cyclists.
The walkers passed a herd of deer and then some Lincoln Longwool sheep. This sheep, now a rare breed, once dominated the landscape of eastern England and was responsible for much of the country’s wealth.
Continuing along the Viking Way the walkers reached Tealby, a picturesque village known for its historic village hall and a thatched pub, the oldest in Lincolnshire. From there, the route went southwest back to Market Rasen.
Although the weather was hot (28°C) and humid a gentle breeze and cloud cover made the walk possible.
Many thanks to George for leading this walk.
AMG
