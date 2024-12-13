Doncaster Ramblers – Loversall to the Amazon. Thursday 12 Dec 2024

A group of 15 ramblers plus the leader assembled at Annabels car park in Loversall. The morning was misty and foggy to begin with. The group set off in a southerly direction before turning left along a footpath towards the iport.

Loversall Hall was passed on the way. The path was quite wide at this point but narrowed as we approached the lakes. Through the mist we could see in the distance the giant warehouses (including Amazon !) which make up the iport. Just before the small bridge over the railway we took a left turn and soon afterwards another left turn to walk parallel to our previous path. Puddles were in abundance along here but the group made good progress to a spot in the vicinity of Annabels where we had our morning break. Afterwards we used a small bridge to cross over the motorway and proceeded to use a good track close to the motorway. Soon we were at a point where we met a walkway which was formerly a railway line. The group turned left and followed this trail for quite some distance. Eventually, just before an overbridge, we took a path on the right to climb a little and followed the path over the bridge. Soon we were in Hall Balk Lane. This emerges on Tickhill Road where we turned left crossing over the motorway again. The next left turn was Bubup Hill. This took us back into Loversall where we arrived back at 1215. Thanks to Annabels for allowing us to use their car park at Loversall and Malc for back marking.