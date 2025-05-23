Doncaster Ramblers – Langold & Hodsock Thursday 22nd May 2025

A group of 21 ramblers with the leader assembled at Langold Lake & Country Park for this six mile walk heading east towards Hodsock. It was a rather cloudy morning and most people chose to keep their coats on.

Following the leader briefing, the walk got underway initially through the woods before emerging at the other Country Park car park with the café. We crossed with care the busy A60 road and took a minor road opposite. We used this road for quite some distance, keeping clear of the occasional lorry travelling to a building site a little further on. The road turned into a dirt track before long and made for good going. A few houses were passed before we took a right turn through an avenue of trees and then through a ploughed field where a good distinct path had been provided. Not unexpectedly underfoot conditions were very dry. By now Hodsock Priory was not far away. The group had a morning break just outside the main gate underneath a large tree. Upon the resumption of the walk, we used further field footpaths, taking us past Hodsock Lodge Farm to a point in the walk where we rejoined our earlier route. From here we made our way back to the main road, fortunately without any lorries which were a feature of earlier, then through the woods back to the car park. Thanks to Peter Gravestock for back marking. David Horne 22/5.