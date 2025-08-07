Doncaster Ramblers head to Ripley

Twenty four walkers met in the car park at the pretty village of Ripley, near Harrogate in North Yorkshire. It was a dry, windy but cool morning with very occasional quick light showers and fleeces appeared for the first time this summer.

We were all eager to get moving and warmed up. A briefing by our joint leaders Jackie and Catherine included information on the history of Ripley Castle, which dominates the village, and its role in the Gunpowder Plot which we commemorate on the November 5.

Walking past the castle and the church we were soon into open countryside with fantastic views of the rolling landscape. A steady uphill walk brought us to the outskirts of the pretty village of Burnt Yates where coffee was taken at some conveniently located benches by the road side.

Refreshed we followed the road through the village before walking downhill to the floor of the valley of the River Nidd. We crossed the river by the ancient cobbled pack horse bridge, which we were advised is the prettiest bridge in Yorkshire, off course it was made even prettier by the presence of Doncaster Ramblers members on it!

One for the photo album

Leaving the bridge behind us it was a long uphill slog to Swarcliffe Top and then downhill to the gates of Birstwith Hall where lunch was taken.

Of course, we had the heaviest shower of the day whilst we ate lunch. Once again rested and refreshed we followed Tang Beck to the church in Hampsthwaite where once again we came to the River Nidd. Following the valley side we eventually passed under the new A61 road bridge and crossed the River Nidd on the old bridge before crossing the busy A61 at the pedestrian crossing and taking the permissive footpath back to our start point in the car park.

Thanks to Catherine and Jackie for leading a lovely walk with great views in stunning countryside with some amazing property, and to all those who came on the walk. Stephen J Tomlinson

Into the open countryside

