Doncaster Ramblers– Footpath maintenance update October 2025
Doncaster Ramblers and a City of Doncaster Council Rights of Way Manager set to and 12 man hours of hard physical work, using a variety of tools to clear the obstructions, left the footpath in an excellent and useable condition. The length of footpath cleared was approximately 900m. The what3words locations the work was carried out between is storeroom.newly.going and tell.protester.unions.
During the works we were approached by a lady with 3 dogs who turned out to be a local councillor and was very interested in the clearance works and wanted photos for inclusion in the local newsletter. This was arranged by the CDC Rights of Way Manager.
Thanks to all who gave up their time for this work party.
Stuart Twell 29.10.25