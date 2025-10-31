Doncaster Ramblers– Footpath maintenance update October 2025

Really, a footpath here?

This session took place on Wednesday 29 October 2025 is probably the last for the year. The worksite was due to be at Fishlake but due to issues with the Environment Agency giving permission to operate on their land, the work location was changed at short notice. The revised location involved work on Footpath Brodsworth 6 which had problems with foliage blocking the footpath.

Doncaster Ramblers and a City of Doncaster Council Rights of Way Manager set to and 12 man hours of hard physical work, using a variety of tools to clear the obstructions, left the footpath in an excellent and useable condition. The length of footpath cleared was approximately 900m. The what3words locations the work was carried out between is storeroom.newly.going and tell.protester.unions.

During the works we were approached by a lady with 3 dogs who turned out to be a local councillor and was very interested in the clearance works and wanted photos for inclusion in the local newsletter. This was arranged by the CDC Rights of Way Manager.

Thanks to all who gave up their time for this work party.

Stuart Twell 29.10.25