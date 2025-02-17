Doncaster Ramblers enjoy Sprotbrough ramble
The group crossed fields reaching Marr (a small village noted in the Domesday Book) pausing there for coffee.
The walk continued through Melton Wood, a local country park before reaching High Melton, a village dating back to the Norman era. The next stop was Cadeby, where the group took advantage of a bus shelter for lunch.
Heading back toward Sprotbrough, passing the top of Sprotbrough Flash, a nature reserve managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.
AMG
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after
Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking
Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.
Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.