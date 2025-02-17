Doncaster Ramblers enjoy Sprotbrough ramble

Four resilient ramblers embarked on a nine-mile walk starting at the Ivanhoe Pub on Sprotbrough Road, on a cold and cloudy day. Fortunately, the forecasted light rain largely held off.

The group crossed fields reaching Marr (a small village noted in the Domesday Book) pausing there for coffee.

The walk continued through Melton Wood, a local country park before reaching High Melton, a village dating back to the Norman era. The next stop was Cadeby, where the group took advantage of a bus shelter for lunch.

Heading back toward Sprotbrough, passing the top of Sprotbrough Flash, a nature reserve managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

A splash of early blooms

