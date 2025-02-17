Doncaster Ramblers enjoy Sprotbrough ramble

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 11:04 BST

Four resilient ramblers embarked on a nine-mile walk starting at the Ivanhoe Pub on Sprotbrough Road, on a cold and cloudy day. Fortunately, the forecasted light rain largely held off.

The group crossed fields reaching Marr (a small village noted in the Domesday Book) pausing there for coffee.

The walk continued through Melton Wood, a local country park before reaching High Melton, a village dating back to the Norman era. The next stop was Cadeby, where the group took advantage of a bus shelter for lunch.

Heading back toward Sprotbrough, passing the top of Sprotbrough Flash, a nature reserve managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

A splash of early bloomsA splash of early blooms
Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

