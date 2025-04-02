Doncaster Ramblers enjoy a pleasant spring walk
We began the walk by leaving Nostell and almost immediately crossing the A 638 to enter the woodland adjacent to the lake. Then across the area that has been reclaimed from the old colliery workings and under the railway towards Wintersett. It was easy going all the way. The paths were good and it was dry underfoot after what was reported to be one of the driest Marchs on record.
Arriving at The Anglers Country Park we went half way round the lake before stopping for a coffee break. Then we did the second half to complete the full loop of the water. By now the sun was out and helping to show-off the area at its best. Across the fields we went towards Crofton. A short back track was needed when we got the wrong side of a hedgerow but this was compensated by the fact that a field that had been ankle deep in mud on the recce was now hard and dry. On through Crofton and its attractive churchyard and then across the A638 again to get to our lunch stop in Sharlston. We ate sitting by a small pond. A few people visited the local pub whilst others sunned themselves and/or dozed in the warm sunshine.
Up through Sharlston village and across farmland to Foulby where we tucked back into the estate lands surrounding Nostell Priory. A long loop took us up to The Obelisk at the top of the estate and then down through dappled shady woods before approaching the house itself to end the walk.
A pleasant and undemanding 10 mile walk in nice surroundings and spring sunshine whilst sharing good company. What better way to spend your time.
Nostell Priory estate covers 300 acres of parkland. The house was built circa 1733 by the Wynne family. It has been owned by The National Trust since 1953.
The Anglers Country Park is one of three adjacent reservoirs in an area given over to fishing birdwatching and walking. Wintersett and Cold Hiendley are the other two.
