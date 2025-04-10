Doncaster Ramblers – Edale Loop Tuesday 8 April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a great day to do this walk. 20 of us met in the car par park adjacent to the railway station in Edale village. Still a little chilly but bright and clear with the prospect of sunshine later.

After being briefed by our leader David we walked up through the village to where the The Pennine Way starts next to The Nags Head pub and then began what was to be a steady and relentless ascent towards Kinder Scout. The views were already magnificent and we could look back and see The Great Ridge with Mam Tor in the distance.

Through Upper Booth we went before taking a short coffee break at the bottom of Jacobs Ladder. We could see the climb in front of us.

The path gets its name from a bible story in Genesis 28: 10-19 where Jacob dreams of a stairway leading to heaven. I can think of other descriptions for the stairway in Edale. It was all a bit disconcerting that as we huffed and puffed our way up we were passed by youngsters and teenagers who were running!

Reaching the summit at last

Not to mention the group who were doing it in yellow plastic fancy dress as Ali G, a banana and two bumblebees. But we enjoyed the challenge and made it to the trig point from where we could see as far as Manchester . After that it was mostly easy. Either level or downhill all the way. Just one rocky downhill path to negotiate but otherwise we were on the flagstones round Swines Back, Brown Knowle and Rushup Edge with a nice lunch break ( bathed in sunshine ) at Edale Cross.

All the way we could see for miles and miles across the ups and downs of this lovely part of The Peak District. Truly uplifting.

Thanks to David for arranging and leading with aplomb. Also Steve for back marking and the photos. CP

All ln high spirits rambling in the best place ever

