Doncaster Ramblers – Armthorpe Pit Top & Sandall Beat Wood Thursday 13 February 2025

A large group of 26 ramblers made their way to Sandall Beat Wood car park. The weather was grey and overcast as it had been for a few days.

Following the leaders briefing we set off along a broad track which provides vehicular access to buildings opposite Armthorpe Park. About fifteen minutes later we passed Armthorpe Park noting plenty of seats and a Children’s playground. Next was a footbridge crossing a railway line which brought us into the Pit Top area.

Markham Main Colliery once stood here but upon closure in the 1990’s the site was turned into a very pleasant landscaped green area. Various routes were used to make our way to the morning break spot where some slabs were put to good use for people to sit on. The walk continued through Sandall Beat Wood initially skirting a small stream then venturing around the edge of the woods.

Soon we were temporarily out of the woods, using a path enclosed by a waist high sturdy wooden fence. A deer was spotted just as we were close to leaving the path on the edge of Cantley. A right turn was performed here and further along the path we went back into Sandall Beat Woods heading north.

It was quite good going here and we were soon back at the spot where we had taken our morning break. Here we briefly went back into the Pit Top area to use paths allowing us to return to the footbridge. We retraced our steps back over the footbridge, past Armthorpe Park and then to the car park. Thanks to Dave Tonkin for back marking.

