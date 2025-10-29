Doncaster Ramblers – A view from Nettleton Top, Tuesday 28th October 2025

Today's walk was in the Lincolnshire Wolds, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and some of the best views of the Lincolnshire countryside can be seen from Nettleton Top and the surrounding area. For those with an Ordnance Survey app the walk can be found under – Nettleton Rothwell Loop – 9 miles

A total of 28 people met at 10.00am in Nettleton village opposite the church and after the normal greetings we walked up through the village to Nettleton Grange. We then followed a good footpath signed the Viking Way slightly uphill following Nettleton Beck to just below Acre House where we stopped for 15 minutes for an early coffee break. This gave an excellent view of the Lincs Wolds back down the valley.

We continued the walk then up to Mount Pleasant and Rothwell Top Farm and followed a good pathway down through the countryside passing the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Rothwell. Lunch was taken in the beer garden of the Blacksmith Arm. After everyone was refreshed and had made use of the facilities of the BlacksmithArms we continued the walk following a concrete pathway uphill past Rothwell Stackgarth towards Badger Hills where we turned back towards Cabourne Vale and followed the path back down to Nettleton.

Point of Interest – In the 40 years from 1926 there was Ironstone mining in the area, employing up to 180 people, and there are still the remains of these workings and tunnels which have been bricked up. Ponies were used to haul out the ore from the mines. This accounts for the workings that we passed and wondered what they were for.

Church of St Mary Magdalene No better place to stop for a break

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

