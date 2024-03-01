Doncaster Rambler’s: a stroll in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The walk which took place on Tuesday 27th February, rolled uphill and down dale through green farmland and wooded areas. The weather was dry and bright and the views were great.

There was even a nice pub stop at The Gate Inn in Troway village - but oh dear the mud. The muddy bits were frequent and sticky. We didn't of course let it spoil our day.

We ploughed on and had a great time as usual. Twenty eight of us met in the car park adjacent to the Bridge Inn on the outskirts of Eckington.

The leader gives their briefing

Martin - who was deputising for Diane - briefed us and Malc, who was born and brought up in the area, gave us a run down on Moss Valley and a lesson on tickling trout in the brook. We set off northerly towards Charnock, which is Malc's birthplace and then turned west.

Elevenses were in a splendid woodland glade, where those with good hearing could listen to a woodpecker somewhere close by. We carried on ever closer to the outskirts of Sheffield before turning south through the woods and alongside Moss Brook on a section of The Sheffield Country Walk.

After emerging from the woods we continued into Troway for lunch. Full marks to The Gate Inn for welcoming walkers with muddy boots! The after lunch section involved a bit of rerouting to get round an impassable area until we found ourselves back on the path we had started on in the morning.

We returned to the car park happy and cheerful but with tired legs due to the up and down profile of the walk and the difficulty of getting a grip in the slippery conditions. And we all agreed that our first job on getting home would be boot cleaning ready for next time.

Taking care to aid each other

What's a bit of mud matter when you can get out and about with friends.

Thanks to Martin for leading, George for helping him and especially Malc for the local knowledge and info.

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after

