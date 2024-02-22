Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today the weather gods were kind to us. Apart from a tiny bit of light drizzle at the end the day was dry and bright and breezy. Perfect conditions for a walk that took us up and down across fields and through woods in this green and pleasant part of Yorkshire between Wakefield and Barnsley. Twenty six Ramblers accompanied by dogs Lucy and Milo met in the car park of the Cherry Tree Inn at High Hoyland. This was the first walk that Alasdair and Neil S had led and during the briefing it was explained that Alasdair would lead the first half up to lunch and then Neil would take over for the second half.

They would back mark for each other. Basically we were going to take a route north towards our lunch stop at The Black Bull in Midgley and then return south across Stocksmoor Common and the fringes of The Yorkshire Sculpture Park. A couple of main roads to be crossed but otherwise the main risk was mud. It seems impossible to find a walk that does not involve mud at the moment. And so off we went into the countryside. Because we were fairly high up we had great views all around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emley Moor TV mast was visible in the distance to our left most of the time. Elevenses were on a conveniently placed bit of banking and then off towards Midgley. After lunch we carried on a little further across the road and dipped into the woods a the top end of Coxley Valley and through Earnshaws wood yard before swinging south. We were soon on the outskirts of The Yorkshire Sculpture Park and could see some of the sculptures as we passed.

If you go down to the woods today.

Opinions were roughly divided between art lovers and philistines. Either way it was an interesting diversion that got us all talking about something other than the steady uphill slope we were on at the time. Once again the views across the parkland and lake were super. Approaching High Hoyland via Litherop Road we cut off to take a bridleway that eventually delivered us to to pub car park. A well planned and managed walk from Alasdair and Neil.

Thanks to both of them. Thanks also to Steve for the photos. Charlie Pratt

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is an art gallery in West Bretton with both outside and indoor exhibition areas. It shows work by British and international artists including Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Damien Hirst. It occupies the 500 acres of parkland at Bretton Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A word about leading walks. Becoming a walk leader can add another dimension to the joys of Rambling, and while members are not obliged to become walk leaders, those that want to give it a try will be mentored all the way

Step up to art.

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after