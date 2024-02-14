Doncaster Ramblers: A patchwork of freeze and thaw and mist galore is all they saw on this hardy ramble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

6 of us gathered in the Oxspring Sport Field car park. The water flowing across the car park and the snow on the fields confirmed that it was going to be wet underfoot. We set off along the Trans Pennine Trail towards Penistone, but soon turned off to cross a field with the remains of snow ramps and an igloo to cross the River Don for the first time. Willow Bridge is a pretty pack horse bridge. After following the river for a while, we climbed up to Thurgoland where we had views of the valley, elevenses and drone flying. We walked to Wortley, enjoying views towards Barnsley. We stopped in Wortley for lunch and a trip to Wortley Club for drinks.

After collecting a stray hat, we set off downhill to the river at Finkle Street. We crossed on the footbridge as the stepping stones were underwater After passing some fishing lakes, we climbed up through the woods to come out near the top of the valley overlooking Stocksbridge. Two horses were guarding our route to Green Moor, which we entered through the former Delf Quarry. We then followed a track down to the river, over a footbridge, passed the old mill and under the viaduct that carries the Trans Pennine Trail. We climbed up to the viaduct and over it (where we could look down on our footprints in the snow) to follow the Trans Pennine Trail back to our cars.

P.O.I.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A patchwork of freeze and thaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic Willow bridge is a grade II listed foot bridge, it crosses the river Don at the bottom of Willow lane as part of what was an old Pack Horse route which ran from Bradfield via the Ewden valley to Bolsterstone then on to Stocksbridge, up Underbank Lane to Dyson Cote and then on to Wakefield via this bridge. This route was never upgraded into a Turnpike road which may account for the fact that many of the bridges features still remain intact. It was believed to have been constructed around the year 1734. (courtacy Oxprig Parish Council )

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after