Doncaster Ramblers –A New Year Clumber Meander

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Once again we got lucky with the weather. One day later and we would have been trudging through snow and getting wet from sleety rain. But the weather for our Clumber Meander was actually quite nice. Chilly but dry and reasonably bright. Just what we needed to stride out and shake off the last dregs of Christmas and New Year torpor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen of us including three guests (and one dog) met in the middle of the park. The walk was a sort of overlapping figure of eight. A six and a half mile loop around the lake in a clockwise direction in the morning. And then another 5 mile loop around the lake in an anti-clockwise direction in the afternoon. Elevenses were at Hardwick Village and the lunch break at The Courtyard area to take advantage of the refreshment outlets and toilets.

Sometimes we were in the dense forested areas of the park and at other times we were crossing the more open heathland areas. Sometimes on muddy paths and sometimes on the tarmac roadways. Either way Clumber never disappoints and the scenery all around us on this January day was great. Bare trees and frozen grass. Crossing the wooden footbridge just after Hardwick , Clumber Bridge on the approach to the Courtyard and the cricket pitch are always little highlights in Clumber. But today it was the animal life that provided most delight. A solitary deer has been adopted by one of the herds of longhorn cattle. Watching its antics as it behaved like a sheepdog trying to herd them was quite something. Lots of oohing and aahing and jokes about what sort of deer it was. ( No idea etc ). It was still the main talking point when we finally reached the cars and prepared to head home. Thanks to Steve for the photos and Peter G for back-marking. CP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clumber Park is part of the ancient woodland of Sherwood Forest and covers 3800 acres. For three centuries it was the country seat of the Dukes Of Newcastle. It is now owned by The National Trust. The house was demolished in 1938 but the chapel and Pleasure Grounds still remain.

Are we on the right track?

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.