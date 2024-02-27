Doncaster Ramblers: a country walk from Hampole

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve of us joined our leader Carol at the stone bus shelter in Hampole on a frosty, but sunny morning.

After being promised mud, we crossed the busy and high speed Wakefield Road and set off across the fields towards Brodsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strength of the sun and the daffodils in the woods suggested Spring is not far off. We stopped in the churchyard in Hooton Pagnell for coffee.

All Saints Church

I'm always surprised when looking out from this pretty village that I'm so close to Doncaster and looking towards Barnsley.

We passed Frickley's isolated All Saints Church and stopped on the edge of Frickley Country Park (the site of the former colliery) for lunch.

We left the country park along a disused railway line and returned across the fields to Hampole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Carol Ward for leading a lovely (and less muddy than expected) walk.

Beyond a new horizon

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.