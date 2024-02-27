Doncaster Ramblers: a country walk from Hampole
Twelve of us joined our leader Carol at the stone bus shelter in Hampole on a frosty, but sunny morning.
After being promised mud, we crossed the busy and high speed Wakefield Road and set off across the fields towards Brodsworth.
The strength of the sun and the daffodils in the woods suggested Spring is not far off. We stopped in the churchyard in Hooton Pagnell for coffee.
I'm always surprised when looking out from this pretty village that I'm so close to Doncaster and looking towards Barnsley.
We passed Frickley's isolated All Saints Church and stopped on the edge of Frickley Country Park (the site of the former colliery) for lunch.
We left the country park along a disused railway line and returned across the fields to Hampole.
Thanks to Carol Ward for leading a lovely (and less muddy than expected) walk.
Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.