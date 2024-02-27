News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster Ramblers: a country walk from Hampole

Twelve good men and women true, put on them rambling boots to do, a ten mile trek among the fields, of England’s finest county - Saturday 24th Feb 2024.
By Peter RowsellContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Twelve of us joined our leader Carol at the stone bus shelter in Hampole on a frosty, but sunny morning.

After being promised mud, we crossed the busy and high speed Wakefield Road and set off across the fields towards Brodsworth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The strength of the sun and the daffodils in the woods suggested Spring is not far off. We stopped in the churchyard in Hooton Pagnell for coffee.

Most Popular
All Saints ChurchAll Saints Church
All Saints Church

I'm always surprised when looking out from this pretty village that I'm so close to Doncaster and looking towards Barnsley.

We passed Frickley's isolated All Saints Church and stopped on the edge of Frickley Country Park (the site of the former colliery) for lunch.

We left the country park along a disused railway line and returned across the fields to Hampole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanks to Carol Ward for leading a lovely (and less muddy than expected) walk.

Beyond a new horizonBeyond a new horizon
Beyond a new horizon

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say “Hallo” you will be well looked after

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Related topics:Doncaster RamblersEnglandSpringDoncaster