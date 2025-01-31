Doncaster Festival of Light On Tour comes to St. Peter’s Church ‘The White Church’, Warmsworth

By Lizzy Hewitt
Contributor
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:20 BST
The Doncaster Festival of Light On Tour is set to light up Warmsworth this February, bringing an immersive cultural experience to St. Peter’s Church.

Over two evenings, the White Church will host ‘CIRCA,’ a bespoke light art installation created by local light projection artist Rebecca Smith of Urban Projections, in collaboration with six talented Doncaster Young Producers.

‘CIRCA’ takes its name from the Latin word for ‘around’ or ‘about’, capturing the essence of the circular design that defines the work. The artwork invites visitors to step inside and experience balance and harmony through interactive light and immersive digital worlds.

Rebecca’s artwork is all about "Experimenting with how we perceive ourselves through immersive technologies, her work seeks to surprise and engage audiences with its playful tone and interactivity. Challenging and pushing the boundaries of her discipline, Rebecca cultivates human connection and shared experiences within beautifully crafted, digital worlds."

St Peter's Church Warmsworth 'The White Church'.St Peter's Church Warmsworth 'The White Church'.
This year’s festival has also provided a unique platform for Doncaster’s Young Producers, who worked closely with Rebecca to co-create the installation while learning essential festival production skills, from budgeting to risk assessments. Their creative journey included visits to the Tate Modern and Rebecca’s workshop at Welbeck.

Organised by Right Up Our Street and supported by the community-led Festival Steering Group, the Doncaster Festival of Light On Tour ensures cultural experiences are accessible to everyone.

Director of Right Up Our Street Sally Lockey says "Right Up Our Street is thrilled to deliver such an exciting event, celebrating the city’s incredible architecture and showing that not all activity needs to happen in the city centre. As a proud Doncastrian, the White Church has always intrigued me—having the chance to step inside and explore these amazing places is a true privilege. Doncaster Festival of Light On Tour is all about bringing high-quality experiences right to people’s doorsteps."

Join us to celebrate creativity, community, and connection in Doncaster.

Re-move, Inspire, Artwork by Rebecca Smith of Urban Projections 2023Re-move, Inspire, Artwork by Rebecca Smith of Urban Projections 2023
For More Information or to Book Tickets: https://www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/doncaster-festival-of-light-on-tour

Events like this wouldn’t be possible without community support like we have received at St Peter’s Church.

⚠ Please note this event is not suitable for anyone with light sensitivity.

Event Details:

Visualisation of 'Circa' by Artist Rebecca Smith of Urban ProjectionsVisualisation of 'Circa' by Artist Rebecca Smith of Urban Projections
When: 14th & 15th February 2025

Where: St. Peter’s Church Warmsworth, ‘The White Church’

Time: 5pm - 8.30pm

Cost: Free.

