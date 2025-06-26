Doncaster consultant Greg Chipman helps Brad Pitt master the cards for new F1 film

Greg, a creative consultant and magician from Doncaster, was brought in to help Pitt prepare for his role as a veteran driver with a gambling streak. The character, known for taking risks both on the track and at the card table, needed to handle cards with the kind of smooth precision that comes from years of practice — and Greg was the man to make it happen.

Based at Silverstone during the film’s UK shoot, Greg worked with Brad daily, often after long sessions of filming or track training. His job was to train the Hollywood star in one-handed cuts, card throws and general handling techniques — all designed to look effortless on screen.

“Brad wanted it to feel completely natural.It wasn’t about performing flashy tricks — it was about making it look like second nature, as if the cards were just an extension of his hands.

Greg spent months perfecting the details with Pitt, ensuring every move was camera-ready but grounded in real technique. His behind-the-scenes role helped bring depth and authenticity to the character — a small but powerful touch in a film packed with high-speed drama and emotional weight.

“To see it all come together on screen, knowing the work that went into every movement, was amazing,” Greg said. “It’s not every day you get to teach a Hollywood A lister how to handle a deck of cards.”