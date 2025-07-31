Domestic abuse art exhibition in Doncaster sheds light on survivors’ stories

A domestic abuse art exhibition in Doncaster is providing a platform for survivors to share their stories through art.

Hosted by Doncaster domestic abuse charity Phoenix WoMen’s Aid (Phoenix), the exhibition runs until August 2 at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

One survivor, who cannot be identified for legal and safeguarding reasons, described how art became his safe space during dark times.

He said: “Painting got me through a lot.”

Artwork at the exhibition covers a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylics, mixed mediums and sculptures.

“When I first came to Phoenix, I struggled to speak and my body and mind felt numb.”

In England and Wales, around 1.6m women and 712,000 men experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The survivor said: “Art makes me happy, it takes away my stress.”

Blending sound, texture and visual art, the exhibition, which hosts more than 20 artworks and poetic writings from Doncaster residents, explores real-life narratives of domestic violence and abuse survivors.

One sculpture is a 'fallen angel from heaven', made with animated wings.

The survivor, who now incorporates phoenixes into his artwork, said: “Phoenix gave me life. They are a family to me.”

He continued: “I’m just happy for my story to be told.”

Artwork at the exhibition examines themes of dominance, loss of control and the confusion a survivor may be feeling during and after their abusive relationship, a spokesperson for Phoenix explained.

They said: “The exhibition explores domestic abuse and the human condition through the lens of power and control.

“To our survivors whose lived experiences, strength and creativity are the soul of this exhibition, your voices and vision have turned pain into purpose, and silence into strength.

“This exhibition is a reflection of what is possible when community stands with survivors, not just in words, but in action.”

The Danum Gallery, Library and Museum is open Monday to Friday 10am - 5pm, and Saturday 10am - 4pm.

The charity cautions attendees of the graphic nature of the artwork that some may find disturbing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence there is help and support available. Contact Phoenix WoMen’s Aid on 07932069153, the Mankind helpline on 0808 800 1170 or the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.