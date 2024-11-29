Dedicated Doncaster fundraiser recognised for his six decades of charity support.

Cedric May and wife Jackie.

Deacon Cedric May, a member of Epworth Christian Aid Group, has been awarded a long-service certificate in recognition of his commitment to the organisation.

Cedric May first became involved with Christian Aid in the 1960s, in Birmingham, where he taught at the university.

He said: “Birmingham Council of Christian Churches was very active at the time and was home to a very active Christian Aid Committee. It was a great pleasure to be working alongside stalwarts of world development.”

Cedric helped coordinate house-to-house collections for Christian Aid Week and said they raised a lot of money.

Since then, he has moved around the country, from the Channel Islands to York, and has always been involved with Christian Aid, including his last role as volunteer coordinator in Epworth.

Cedric said: “The organisation is a glorious example of Christian unity. Our group in Epworth has contributed with a considerable amount of fundraising over the years. It’s been a pleasure and privilege to be part of that.”

As a thank you for his efforts, Cedric was presented with a long-service certificate.

Local Christian Aid Church Engagement and Fundraising Officer, Jeremy Gowers-Cromie, said: “We wanted to thank Cedric for all his fabulous and tireless work for Christian Aid. We are hugely grateful for everything he has done.

“Without support like this we wouldn’t be able to fund all the transformative projects our local partners are working on in the most vulnerable communities around the world.”