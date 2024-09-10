Dancing, singing and arts workshops heading to CAST Doncaster

Two family workshops brimming with dancing, singing, arts and crafts are to take place at Doncaster CAST ahead of Anna Hibiscus’ Song taking to the stage later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free workshops for children aged 3-10 will provide a chance for all attendees to go on an amazing African adventure with fun and interactive activities and games. The sessions, from 1-1.50pm and 2-2.50pm, will run as part of Doncaster CAST’s Family Fun Day on Saturday 14th September.

All materials and snacks will be provided as everyone immerses themselves in the story of Anna Hibiscus’ Song - a theatrical adaptation of a popular book written by Atinuke all about Anna being “so full of happiness she could burst.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theatre production Anna Hibiscus’ Song gives audiences the chance to enjoy an relaxed theatre experience, where the stage becomes Africa and children are encouraged to help tell the story with movement and song.

The cast of Anna HIbiscus’ Song in rehearsals.

Anna Hibiscus’ Song is on a UK wide tour at the moment, and has received several 5* reviews. Co-produced by Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres, will head to Doncaster CAST on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September.

Sarah Clough, Head of Participation at Doncaster CAST, said: “To be able to host these extra special workshops is a fantastic opportunity as this wonderfully uplifting national tour comes to Doncaster. We love introducing theatre to the younger generations and this is the perfect way to help nurture their love of theatre and arts. We know that Anna Hibiscus’ Song will delight our audiences and we’re so pleased to offer this unique experience as part of its UK tour.”

Utopia Theatre is a world-class African theatre company founded by Artistic Director and CEO Mojisola Kareem. Kareem said: “Anna Hibiscus’ Song gives audiences the chance to enjoy an immersive theatre experience, where the stage becomes Africa and children are encouraged to help tell the story with dance and song.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wanting to join the CAST Doncaster workshops can drop in at the allotted times (1-1.50pm and 2-2.50pm) on Saturday 14th September.

Tickets for the CAST Doncaster performances of Anna Hibiscus’ Song on September 20th and 21st are available online: www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/anna-hibiscus-song/